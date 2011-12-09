Report: Former treasurer sues ex-fiancee over engagement ring

NEW YORK (WIS) - A report from the New York Daily News claims former South Carolina Treasurer Thomas Ravenel is suing his ex-fiancee over a $47,000 engagement ring.

The suit claims the ex-fiancee, Danielle Tosi, will not return the 2.7 karat diamond ring to Ravenel.

Ravenel says he bought the engagement ring for $38,000, but says its value is much greater after he had several gems added to it.

Ravenel once had a promising political career in South Carolina, but it was derailed after he was arrested on federal cocaine distribution charges in 2007.

The former treasurer entered rehab, but was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison.

