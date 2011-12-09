Capital One Bowl tickets available to the public

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The University of South Carolina has announced the public sale of tickets for the 2012 Capital One Bowl. Fans can purchase tickets online here: https://oss.ticketmaster.com/html/home.htmI?l=EN&team=gamecocks.

All tickets are priced at $87 each. The New Year's classic will kick off at 1 p.m. on January 2 from Florida Citrus Bowl Stadium in Orlando and will be televised nationally by ESPN.

Tickets ordered by the general public will be prioritized after Gamecock Club and Faculty/Staff orders and will remain on sale until the game is sold out.

Please contact the Ticket Office at (803) 777-4274 or (800) 4SC-FANS with any questions.

