Bachmann fires back after SC "gay" confrontation with 8-yr-old

MYRLTE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Michelle Bachmann's campaign isn't holding back any punches after an 8-yr-old boy confronted the candidate about gay rights during a book signing in Myrtle Beach.

"I just think it's reprehensible when someone uses a little child to advance a political agenda. That's what was going on at that book signing," said Rep. Bachmann during an appearance on CNN's John King USA. "I'd never do that to one of my children and it's really unfortunate that this poor little boy was used in that way."

The controversy comes just days after the boy showed up at a Myrtle Beach area bookstore where Bachman was autographing copies of her latest memoir. After waiting in line, video shows the boy tell Bachmann "my mommy is gay and she doesn't need any fixing."

WMBF News reached out to the boy's mother for comment but she declined to comment on Wednesday evening.

"Oh we accomplished more than we ever expected." said an Occupy Myrtle Beach spokesperson who spoke by only releasing his first name as "Erik".

The group said they plan to host similar events when other candidates come to town before January's primary.

