Mother of newborn baby found in GA trash truck identified

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The 18-year-old mother of a baby found dead in the trash collection truck Dec. 6 has been identified by Metro Police Violent Crimes detectives.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are still awaiting the results of an autopsy. They hope that it will provide more details on how and when the baby died. The autopsy will be performed Dec. 7. SCMPD will confer with the Chatham County District Attorney's Office once the results come back.

The mother, who is a high school student, has admitted to giving birth and then placing the baby in the trash. Police identified the mother after tracing items to her.

The body was noticed in the truck by a driver for a private trash collection service while he was on the 7200 block of Central Ave. at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 6. Police immediately set out to determine when and how the baby died after the body was found.

"This was a tragic and sobering case that every officer in Violent Crimes, Forensics and Patrol took to heart," said SCMPD Criminal Investigations Division Capt. Dean Fagerstrom in a statement. "Everyone should be impressed with the urgency they showed in solving this case."

