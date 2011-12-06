Newborn's body found in GA trash truck - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Mother of newborn baby found in GA trash truck identified

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The 18-year-old mother of a baby found dead in the trash collection truck Dec. 6 has been identified by Metro Police Violent Crimes detectives.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are still awaiting the results of an autopsy. They hope that it will provide more details on how and when the baby died. The autopsy will be performed Dec. 7. SCMPD will confer with the Chatham County District Attorney's Office once the results come back.

The mother, who is a high school student, has admitted to giving birth and then placing the baby in the trash. Police identified the mother after tracing items to her.

The body was noticed in the truck by a driver for a private trash collection service while he was on the 7200 block of Central Ave. at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 6. Police immediately set out to determine when and how the baby died after the body was found.

"This was a tragic and sobering case that every officer in Violent Crimes, Forensics and Patrol took to heart," said SCMPD Criminal Investigations Division Capt. Dean Fagerstrom in a statement. "Everyone should be impressed with the urgency they showed in solving this case."

Related story:

Sanitation worker first thought newborn was baby doll

Copyright 2011 WTOC. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • GRAPHIC: Crocodile eats dog that tormented it for years

    GRAPHIC: Crocodile eats dog that tormented it for years

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:24:44 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:24:44 GMT
    Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived. (Source: Pixabay)Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived. (Source: Pixabay)

    Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.

    More >>

    Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.

    More >>

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Ex-Senate aide charged with lying about reporter contacts

    Ex-Senate aide charged with lying about reporter contacts

    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:11 PM EDT2018-06-08 03:11:02 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:23 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:23:55 GMT
    A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters. (Source: Raycom Media)A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.

    More >>

    A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.

    More >>

  • Under fire over tariffs, Trump heads to G-7 summit in Canada

    Under fire over tariffs, Trump heads to G-7 summit in Canada

    Friday, June 8 2018 1:51 AM EDT2018-06-08 05:51:09 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:23 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:23:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

  • Sobering report teases out factors leading to suicides

    Sobering report teases out factors leading to suicides

    Thursday, June 7 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 17:41:22 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:23 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:23:06 GMT
    New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016. (Source: CNN)New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016. (Source: CNN)

    New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.

    More >>

    New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly