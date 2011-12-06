Four Gamecocks named to Coaches' All-SEC teams - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Four Gamecocks named to Coaches' All-SEC teams

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – University of South Carolina senior defensive lineman Melvin Ingram was named first-team All-SEC by the league's coaches, it was announced Tuesday. Ingram was named an AFCA All-American and Associated Press first-team team All-SEC performer on Monday.

Three Gamecocks – senior offensive lineman Rokevious Watkins, sophomore running back Marcus Lattimore and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, earned second team honors, according to the 12 SEC coaches. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.

SEC Western Division runner-up Alabama and SEC Champion LSU had the most representatives on the 2011 All-Southeastern Conference Coaches' Football Team. Alabama had 11 total members, while LSU had 10.

Seven of the 12 SEC schools had a member on the first-team All-SEC squad. LSU and Alabama both led with six members on the first team, while Arkansas had five.

Arkansas' Joe Adams made the first team twice - once as a return specialist and once at the all-purpose position. Marquis Maze of Alabama was also recognized at two positions on the second team. Jadeveon Clowney (South Carolina) and Brad Wing (LSU) were the only freshmen to make the squad.

The SEC individual award winners will be released on Wednesday and the SEC All-Freshman Team will be announced on Thursday.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

TE -  Orson Charles, Georgia

OL - Barrett Jones, Alabama

       Will Blackwell, LSU

       Cordy Glenn, Georgia

       Alex Hurst, LSU

C-   William Vlachos, Alabama 

WR - Jarius Wright, Arkansas

        Rueben Randle, LSU

QB - Tyler Wilson, Arkansas

RB -  Trent Richardson, Alabama

        Michael Dyer, Auburn

AP - * Joe Adams, Arkansas

       * Chris Rainey, Florida

 

DEFENSE

DL -  Melvin Ingram, South Carolina

        Sam Montgomery, LSU

        Corey Lemonier, Auburn

        Jake Bequette, Arkansas

LB -  Dont'a Hightower, Alabama

        Courtney Upshaw, Alabama

        Jarvis Jones, Georgia

DB - Mark Barron, Alabama

        Tyrann Mathieu, LSU

        Morris Claiborne, LSU

        Bacarri Rambo, Georgia

        

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Caleb Sturgis, Florida  

P –  Steven Clark, Auburn 

RS –  Joe Adams, Arkansas  

 

SECOND TEAM

 OFFENSE

TE -  Philip Lutzenkirchen, Auburn

OL -  Chance Warmack, Alabama

        Rokevious Watkins, South Carolina

        Brandon Mosley, Auburn

        *Alvin Bailey, Arkansas

        *Larry Warford, Kentucky

C - Ben Jones, Georgia

WR - Da'Rick Rogers, Tennessee

        Marquis Maze, Alabama

QB - Aaron Murray, Georgia

RB - Zac Stacy, Vanderbilt

       * Spencer Ware, LSU

       * Marcus Lattimore, South Carolina

AP -  Onterio McCalebb, Auburn

 

DEFENSE

DL - Tim Fugger, Vanderbilt

       Josh Chapman, Alabama

       Fletcher Cox, Mississippi State

       * Jadeveon Clowney, South Carolina

       * Malik Jackson, Tennessee

LB - Danny Trevathan, Kentucky

        Chris Marve, Vanderbilt

      * Ryan Baker, LSU

      * Jerry Franklin, Arkansas

DB - Winston Guy, Kentucky

        Casey Hayward, Vanderbilt

        Dre Kirkpatrick, Alabama

        Brandon Boykin, Georgia

        

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK -  Drew Alleman, LSU

P -  *Dylan Breeding, Arkansas

      *Brad Wing, LSU

RS –  Marquis Maze, Alabama

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:41:07 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:22:38 GMT
    Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

  • Caps fans celebrate Stanley Cup, first DC title since 1992

    Caps fans celebrate Stanley Cup, first DC title since 1992

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:11:26 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:15 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:15:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nick Wass). A Washington Capitals fan holds a sign in the streets outside Capital One Arena in Washington after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, Thursday, Ju...(AP Photo/Nick Wass). A Washington Capitals fan holds a sign in the streets outside Capital One Arena in Washington after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, Thursday, Ju...

    Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.

    More >>

    Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.

    More >>

  • Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

    Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:30:49 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:26:14 GMT
    Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    More >>

    Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly