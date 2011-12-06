Four Gamecocks named to Coaches' All-SEC teams

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – University of South Carolina senior defensive lineman Melvin Ingram was named first-team All-SEC by the league's coaches, it was announced Tuesday. Ingram was named an AFCA All-American and Associated Press first-team team All-SEC performer on Monday.
Three Gamecocks – senior offensive lineman Rokevious Watkins, sophomore running back Marcus Lattimore and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, earned second team honors, according to the 12 SEC coaches. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.
SEC Western Division runner-up Alabama and SEC Champion LSU had the most representatives on the 2011 All-Southeastern Conference Coaches' Football Team. Alabama had 11 total members, while LSU had 10.
Seven of the 12 SEC schools had a member on the first-team All-SEC squad. LSU and Alabama both led with six members on the first team, while Arkansas had five.
Arkansas' Joe Adams made the first team twice - once as a return specialist and once at the all-purpose position. Marquis Maze of Alabama was also recognized at two positions on the second team. Jadeveon Clowney (South Carolina) and Brad Wing (LSU) were the only freshmen to make the squad.
The SEC individual award winners will be released on Wednesday and the SEC All-Freshman Team will be announced on Thursday.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
TE - Orson Charles, Georgia
OL - Barrett Jones, Alabama
Will Blackwell, LSU
Cordy Glenn, Georgia
Alex Hurst, LSU
C- William Vlachos, Alabama
WR - Jarius Wright, Arkansas
Rueben Randle, LSU
QB - Tyler Wilson, Arkansas
RB - Trent Richardson, Alabama
Michael Dyer, Auburn
AP - * Joe Adams, Arkansas
* Chris Rainey, Florida
DEFENSE
DL - Melvin Ingram, South Carolina
Sam Montgomery, LSU
Corey Lemonier, Auburn
Jake Bequette, Arkansas
LB - Dont'a Hightower, Alabama
Courtney Upshaw, Alabama
Jarvis Jones, Georgia
DB - Mark Barron, Alabama
Tyrann Mathieu, LSU
Morris Claiborne, LSU
Bacarri Rambo, Georgia
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Caleb Sturgis, Florida
P – Steven Clark, Auburn
RS – Joe Adams, Arkansas
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
TE - Philip Lutzenkirchen, Auburn
OL - Chance Warmack, Alabama
Rokevious Watkins, South Carolina
Brandon Mosley, Auburn
*Alvin Bailey, Arkansas
*Larry Warford, Kentucky
C - Ben Jones, Georgia
WR - Da'Rick Rogers, Tennessee
Marquis Maze, Alabama
QB - Aaron Murray, Georgia
RB - Zac Stacy, Vanderbilt
* Spencer Ware, LSU
* Marcus Lattimore, South Carolina
AP - Onterio McCalebb, Auburn
DEFENSE
DL - Tim Fugger, Vanderbilt
Josh Chapman, Alabama
Fletcher Cox, Mississippi State
* Jadeveon Clowney, South Carolina
* Malik Jackson, Tennessee
LB - Danny Trevathan, Kentucky
Chris Marve, Vanderbilt
* Ryan Baker, LSU
* Jerry Franklin, Arkansas
DB - Winston Guy, Kentucky
Casey Hayward, Vanderbilt
Dre Kirkpatrick, Alabama
Brandon Boykin, Georgia
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Drew Alleman, LSU
P - *Dylan Breeding, Arkansas
*Brad Wing, LSU
RS – Marquis Maze, Alabama
