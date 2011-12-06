Four Gamecocks named to Coaches' All-SEC teams

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – University of South Carolina senior defensive lineman Melvin Ingram was named first-team All-SEC by the league's coaches, it was announced Tuesday. Ingram was named an AFCA All-American and Associated Press first-team team All-SEC performer on Monday.

Three Gamecocks – senior offensive lineman Rokevious Watkins, sophomore running back Marcus Lattimore and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, earned second team honors, according to the 12 SEC coaches. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.

SEC Western Division runner-up Alabama and SEC Champion LSU had the most representatives on the 2011 All-Southeastern Conference Coaches' Football Team. Alabama had 11 total members, while LSU had 10.

Seven of the 12 SEC schools had a member on the first-team All-SEC squad. LSU and Alabama both led with six members on the first team, while Arkansas had five.

Arkansas' Joe Adams made the first team twice - once as a return specialist and once at the all-purpose position. Marquis Maze of Alabama was also recognized at two positions on the second team. Jadeveon Clowney (South Carolina) and Brad Wing (LSU) were the only freshmen to make the squad.

The SEC individual award winners will be released on Wednesday and the SEC All-Freshman Team will be announced on Thursday.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

TE - Orson Charles, Georgia

OL - Barrett Jones, Alabama

Will Blackwell, LSU

Cordy Glenn, Georgia

Alex Hurst, LSU

C- William Vlachos, Alabama

WR - Jarius Wright, Arkansas

Rueben Randle, LSU

QB - Tyler Wilson, Arkansas

RB - Trent Richardson, Alabama

Michael Dyer, Auburn

AP - * Joe Adams, Arkansas

* Chris Rainey, Florida

DEFENSE

DL - Melvin Ingram, South Carolina

Sam Montgomery, LSU

Corey Lemonier, Auburn

Jake Bequette, Arkansas

LB - Dont'a Hightower, Alabama

Courtney Upshaw, Alabama

Jarvis Jones, Georgia

DB - Mark Barron, Alabama

Tyrann Mathieu, LSU

Morris Claiborne, LSU

Bacarri Rambo, Georgia

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Caleb Sturgis, Florida

P – Steven Clark, Auburn

RS – Joe Adams, Arkansas

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

TE - Philip Lutzenkirchen, Auburn

OL - Chance Warmack, Alabama

Rokevious Watkins, South Carolina

Brandon Mosley, Auburn

*Alvin Bailey, Arkansas

*Larry Warford, Kentucky

C - Ben Jones, Georgia

WR - Da'Rick Rogers, Tennessee

Marquis Maze, Alabama

QB - Aaron Murray, Georgia

RB - Zac Stacy, Vanderbilt

* Spencer Ware, LSU

* Marcus Lattimore, South Carolina



AP - Onterio McCalebb, Auburn

DEFENSE

DL - Tim Fugger, Vanderbilt

Josh Chapman, Alabama

Fletcher Cox, Mississippi State

* Jadeveon Clowney, South Carolina

* Malik Jackson, Tennessee

LB - Danny Trevathan, Kentucky

Chris Marve, Vanderbilt

* Ryan Baker, LSU

* Jerry Franklin, Arkansas

DB - Winston Guy, Kentucky

Casey Hayward, Vanderbilt

Dre Kirkpatrick, Alabama

Brandon Boykin, Georgia

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Drew Alleman, LSU

P - *Dylan Breeding, Arkansas

*Brad Wing, LSU

RS – Marquis Maze, Alabama

