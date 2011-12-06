DSS: Woman's baby tests positive for cocaine twice

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WYFF) - A 29-year-old woman was arrested after her 1-year-old baby tested positive for cocaine, deputies said.

Greenwood County deputies said that they got a tip on Nov. 29 about illegal drugs being used with a child present in an apartment on Phoenix St. in Greenwood.

Deputies said that Kerri Morris, 29, lives in the apartment with her 2 children. Investigators said they determined that one of the children was never present when Morris used drugs, but her 11-month-old daughter was.

According to an incident report, the Department of Social Services conducted an investigation that included testing a sample of the baby's hair for the presence of illegal drugs.

DSS said on Nov. 18, the child's hair sample was found to have "extremely high" levels of cocaine and benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine. A DSS agent said that this is the second time Morris' baby tested positive for cocaine. The agent said the baby tested positive for the drug when she was born.

Morris agreed to give the baby, who has been in the care of her maternal grandparents, to baby's father.

Morris is charged with Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child.

