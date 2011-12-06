SC Coast Guard cutter nabs $24 million in cocaine

A boat crew from the Coast Guard Cutter Gallatin boards a vessel in the Caribbean Sea on Nov. 20, 2011. The Gallatin crew interdicted nearly 2,000 pounds of cocaine from the vessel. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)

CHARLESTON, SC (AP) - A Coast Guard cutter based in Charleston has seized almost 2,000 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $24 million in the Caribbean Sea.

The Coast Guard announced Monday that the 380-foot cutter Gallatin made the seizure from a fishing boat on Nov. 20.

The crew seized 37 bales of cocaine and detained four suspected smugglers who were then taken to Florida.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.