100 turkeys die in fire

WALTERBORO, SC (AP) - Colleton County authorities say 100 young turkeys died when fire broke out at a barn near Walterboro.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported the fire started Sunday morning.

Annie Filion says more than 100 3-week-old turkeys were in the barn when the fire started. Only eight turkeys survived.

Filion says firefighters were able to prevent a nearby propane tank from exploding.

Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy says nine fire trucks and 28 firefighters responded.

Investigators think the fire started when the turkeys knocked over a lamp into wood shavings being used for bedding.

