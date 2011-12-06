100 turkeys die in fire

WALTERBORO, SC (AP) - Colleton County authorities say 100 young turkeys died when fire broke out at a barn near Walterboro.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reported the fire started Sunday morning.
Annie Filion says more than 100 3-week-old turkeys were in the barn when the fire started. Only eight turkeys survived.
Filion says firefighters were able to prevent a nearby propane tank from exploding.
Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy says nine fire trucks and 28 firefighters responded.
Investigators think the fire started when the turkeys knocked over a lamp into wood shavings being used for bedding.
