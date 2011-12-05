Woman whose home was hit with 12 bullets: ‘It could’ve been prevented’

NORWAY, SC (WIS) - A Midlands woman is shaken days after bullets flew through her home. She believes it could have been prevented if her town had a police department.

"You don't have that right to take someone's home and turn it into a battleground," said Berley James.

James felt like she was in the middle of a war zone after bullets flew through her home Friday night.

"The first bullet rang out and came through my wall," said James. "Ricochet off the clock, that's when my son kept yelling for me to get down on the floor."

The shooting happened outside her house on Winchester Avenue in Norway. James says her home was struck with twelve bullets.

She believes the shooting could have been prevented if the town of Norway had a police department.

The mayor says budget cuts forced the town to let go of their two officers this summer.

Since then Orangeburg Sheriff's Department has taken up the slack.

18-year-old Wesley Singleton was arrested in Aiken on Tuesday and charged in the incident.

Deputies believe Singleton and another person were shooting at each other that night.

James is hoping this will be a wake-up call for town leaders to consider bringing back the police force, before someone gets hurt.

Mayor-Elect Jim Preacher says he plans to bring back at least one police officer by 2013, even if it means lowering some town staff salaries to do so.

