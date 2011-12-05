Five Gamecocks named to AP All-SEC team - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Five Gamecocks named to AP All-SEC team

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
ATLANTA (AP) - The University of South Carolina placed five players on the Associated Press first and second team All-SEC squads, it was announced today.

Senior offensive lineman Rokevious Watkins and senior defensive end Melvin Ingram earned first team honors, while junior wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, sophomore running back Marcus Lattimore and senior defensive back Antonio Allen earned second team honors. Junior defensive end Devin Taylor was an honorable mention selection.

 

   FIRST TEAM

 

   Offense

   WR _ Jarius Wright, Arkansas, 5-10, 180, Sr.

   WR _ Da'Rick Rogers, Tennessee, 6-3, 215, So.

   L _ u-Barrett Jones, Alabama, 6-5, 311, Jr.

   L _ Will Blackwell, LSU, 6-4, 290, Sr.

   L _ Cordy Glenn, Georgia, 6-5, 348, Sr.

   L _ Rokevious Watkins, South Carolina, 6-4, 340, Sr.

   C _ William Vlachos, Alabama, 6-1, 294, Sr.

   TE _ Orson Charles, Georgia, 6-3, 241, Jr.

   QB _ Tyler Wilson, Arkansas, 6-3, 220, Jr.

   RB _ u-Trent Richardson, Alabama, 5-11, 224, Jr.

   RB _ Michael Dyer, Auburn, 5-9, 210, So.

   K _ Caleb Sturgis, Florida, 5-11, 183, Jr.

   All-Purpose _ Joe Adams, Arkansas, 5-11, 190, Sr. 

 

   Defense

   T _ Fletcher Cox, Mississippi State, 6-4, 295, Jr.

   T _ Malik Jackson, Tennessee, 6-5, 270, Sr.

   E _ Melvin Ingram, South Carolina, 6-2, 276, Sr.

   E _ Sam Montgomery, LSU, 6-4, 245, So.

   LB _ u-Jarvis Jones, Georgia, 6-3, 241, So.

   LB _ Danny Trevathan, Kentucky, 6-1, 232, Sr.

   LB _ Courtney Upshaw, Alabama, 6-2, 265, Sr.

   CB _ u-Tyrann Mathieu, LSU, 5-9, 175, So.

   CB _ Morris Claiborne, LSU, 6-0, 185, Jr. 

   S _ Mark Barron, Alabama, 6-2, 218, Sr.

   S _ Bacarri Rambo, Georgia, 6-0, 218, Jr.

   P _ Brad Wing, LSU, 6-3, 184, Fr.

 

   SECOND TEAM

 

   Offense

   WR _ Rueben Randle, LSU, 6-4, 208, Jr.

   WR _ Alshon Jeffrey, South Carolina, 6-4, 229, Jr.

   L _ Chris Faulk, LSU, 6-6, 325, So.

   L _ Alvin Bailey, Arkansas, 6-5, 319, So.

   L _ Larry Warford, Kentucky, 6-3, 336, Jr.

   L _ Gabe Jackson, Mississippi State, 6-4, 320, So.

   C _ Ben Jones, Georgia, 6-3, 316, Sr.

   TE _ Philip Lutzenkirchen, Auburn, 6-5, 250, Jr.

   QB _ Aaron Murray, Georgia, 6-1, 211, So. 

   RB _ Zac Stacy, Vanderbilt, 5-9, 208, Jr.

   RB _ Marcus Lattimore, South Carolina, 6-0, 232, So.

   RB _ Vick Ballard, Mississippi St., 5-11, 220, Sr.

   K _ Drew Alleman, LSU, 5-11, 183, Jr.

   All-Purpose _ Dennis Johnson, Arkansas, 5-9, 213, Jr.

 

   Defense(equals)

   T _ Michael Brockers, LSU, 6-6, 306, So. 

   T _ Josh Chapman, Alabama, 6-1, 310, Sr.

   E _ Corey Lemonier, Auburn, 6-4, 240, So.

   E _ Barkevious Mingo, LSU, 6-5, 240, So.

   LB _ Dont'A Hightower, Alabama, 6-4, 260, Jr.

   LB _ Chris Marve, Vanderbilt, 6-0, 242, Sr.

   LB _ Jerry Franklin, Arkansas, 6-1, 245, Sr.

   CB _ Dre Kirkpatrick, Alabama, 6-3, 192, Jr.

   CB _ Johnthan Banks, Mississippi State, 6-2, 185, Jr.

   CB _ Casey Hayward, Vanderbilt, 5-11, 188, Sr.

   S _ Antonio Allen, South Carolina, 6-2, 202, Sr.

   S _ Winston Guy Jr., Kentucky, 6-1, 216, Sr.

   S _ Eric Reid, LSU, 6-2, 208, So.

   P _ Dylan Breeding, Arkansas, 6-1, 211, Jr.

 

   HONORABLE MENTION

 

   Offense

Kyle Fischer, L, Vanderbilt, 6-6, 308, Sr.;T-Bob Hebert, LSU, L, 6-3, 304, Sr.; Quentin Saulsberry, L, Mississippi State, 6-2, 300, Sr.

 

   Defense

Drew Butler, P, Georgia, 6-2, 214, Sr.; Tyler Campbell, P, Mississippi, 6-2, 220, Jr.; Tim Fugger, E, Vanderbilt, 6-4, 250, Sr.; Jaye Howard, T, Florida, 6-3, 303, Sr.; Devin Taylor, E, South Carolina, 6-7, 260, Jr.; Tramain Thomas, S, Arkansas, 6-0, 204, Sr.

 

   OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

   Trent Richardson, Alabama

 

   DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

   Tyrann Mathieu, LSU

 

   COACH OF THE YEAR

   Les Miles, LSU

 

   FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

   Isaiah Crowell, Georgia

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

