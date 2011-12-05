Ingram named All-American - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Ingram named All-American

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – University of South Carolina senior defensive end Melvin Ingram has been named to the 2011 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) All-America team.

Ingram, a 6-2, 276-pounder from Hamlet, N.C., led the Gamecocks with 13.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He also intercepted two passes, was credited with six quarterback hurries and scored three touchdowns, including a 68-yard scamper on a fake punt in the Gamecocks' win at Georgia.

The AFCA has selected an All-America team since 1945 and currently selects teams in all five of its divisions. What makes these teams so special is that they are the only ones chosen exclusively by the men who know the players the best — the coaches themselves.

This marks the third straight year that a Gamecock has earned first-team All-America honors. Eric Norwood was a first-team pick by the Associated Press and Walter Camp in 2009, while Alshon Jeffery earned first-team All-America accolades in 2010 by AFCA, FWAA, ESPN.com and Phil Steele.

Ingram and the Gamecocks (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will begin preparations next week for their Jan. 2 Capital One Bowl date with the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-3, 5-3 Big Ten).

2011 AFCA FBS Coaches' All-America Team

Offense

Pos   Name  Ht.   Wt.   Cl.   School

WR    Justin Blackmon*  6-1   215   Jr.   Oklahoma St.
WR    Jordan White      6-0   215   Sr.   Western Michigan
TE    Orson Charles     6-3   241   Jr.   Georgia    
OL    Kevin Zeitler     6-4   315   Sr.   Wisconsin
OL    Barrett Jones     6-5   311   Jr.   Alabama    
C     Peter Konz        6-5   315   Jr.   Wisconsin
OL    David DeCastro    6-5   310   Sr.   Stanford   
OL    Levy Adcock 6-6   322   Sr.   Oklahoma St.
QB    Andrew Luck 6-4   235   Sr.   Stanford   
RB    Trent Richardson  5-11  224   Jr.   Alabama
RB    Montee Ball 5-11  210   Jr.   Wisconsin

Defense

Pos   Name  Ht.   Wt.   Cl.   School     

DL    Jerel Worthy      6-3   310   Jr.   Michigan St.
DL   Alex Okafor 6-4   260   Jr.   Texas
DL    Whitney Mercilus  6-4   265   Jr.   Illinois
DL    Melvin Ingram     6-2   276   Sr.   South Carolina
LB    Dont'a Hightower  6-4   260   Jr.   Alabama    
LB    Jarvis Jones      6-3   241   So.   Georgia    
LB    Lavonte David     6-1   225   Sr.   Nebraska   
DB    Mark Barron 6-2   218   Sr.   Alabama    
DB    Morris Claiborne  6-0   185   Jr.   LSU  
DB    Markelle Martin   6-1   198   Sr.   Oklahoma St.
DB    DeQuan Menzie     6-0   198   Sr.   Alabama      

Specialists

Pos   Name  Ht.   Wt.   Cl.   School     

P     Shawn Powell      6-4   235   Sr.   Florida St.
PK    Randy Bullock     5-9   212   Sr.   Texas A&M
AP    LaMichael James*  5-9   195   Jr.   Oregon     

 *-2010 All-American

