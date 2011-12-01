Midlands man says boxer Mayweather used his song without permission

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It started as a hobby when he was 14. These days, DJ Tony "Gunz" Dash's tracks are flowing around the world.

Even world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather heard it, according to Dash, and used it during a WrestleMania entrance in 2008.

Dash didn't know it even happened until he get got a call from a friend.

"He played it for me over the phone and that's when I was like, 'Well, there's no doubt about it.' It was something I created," said Dash.

Now, Dash is suing Mayweather for using his track without permission.

"I really didn't know what to think, I was just like, how did this happen? I know I didn't give it to him," said Dash.

Dash's attorney, Johnny Felder with McGowan, Hood and Felder in Columbia is handling his federal suit.

Felder needed a deposition from Mayweather.

After multiple letters to Mayweather's attorneys, the court finally ordered Mayweather to Columbia on Sept. 29.

Then came Mayweather's match with Victor Ortiz. Mayweather won the match, then gave a 20 minute press conference after the fight to celebrate his win.

Days later, Mayweather's attorneys told the judge the fighter couldn't make the deposition, because of injuries he suffered in the match and that a doctor ordered bed rest for Mayweather.

Dash's attorneys then found a video showing Mayweather inside an Atlanta club, burning $100 bills and a second video inside a different club. Both videos were shot the same day Mayweather was supposed to appear for his depositions.

"If that's what bed resting is, you know, being in the club, burning money and, I don't know," said Dash. "It's not my definition of bed rest, but hey, who am I to say?"

Felder's firm showed a federal judge the videos as evidence they argued that Mayweather's side lied to get him out of the deposition.

"We just feel like it was a lack of respect to our client, a lack of respect to the court, just to the judicial process as a whole," said Felder.

The judge ordered Mayweather to perform 40 hours of community service at his home in Las Vegas. The order, for Dash, sends Mayweather a message.

"Regardless of how much money you make, your fame or notoriety, at the end of the day, you are still a US citizen," said Felder. "You still have to play by the rules."

