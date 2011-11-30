State to release names of voters without ID

By JIM DAVENPORT

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - South Carolina election officials say a list of voters without state-issued IDs is a public record that will be released.

The state's new voting law requires people to have government-issued photographic identification to cast ballots in person.

The State Election Commission created a list of voters who don't have state driver's licenses or identification cards in October. But it released only numerical and demographic data.

The commission had refused to release the list when requested Nov. 3. The commission said the list will be made public within two weeks after the agency's staff removes information about where voters registered.

Commission executive director Marci Andino said copies of the list will cost $25.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.