Former Clemson star McGlockton passes away

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - Former Clemson standout Chester McGlockton passed away at his home in California of an apparent heart attack Wednesday morning.

McGlockton, 42, was most recently on the Stanford football staff where he was a defensive assistant for the fourth-ranked Cardinal.

The Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Famer was a High School All-American as a Tight End and Defensive Lineman at Whiteville. As a four-year starter under Whiteville Head Coach Bill Hewett, he led the Wolfpack to a 15-0 record, a State Championship, and a USA Today National Ranking during his senior season which led to a scholarship offer from Clemson.

"He was such an outstanding athlete, but even a better person." said former Whiteville Athletics Director Glenn McKoy.  "He [McGlockton] averaged 25 points per game on the basketball court, but football is where he shined."

"He had the game winning tackle for us in the Championship game, people still talk about that around here."

As a three-year standout with the Tigers, McGlockton led the ACC in sacks as a freshman in 1989 earning first team All-ACC honors. He had 20.5 sacks in his three-year Clemson career.

A first round pick (16th overall) of the Los Angeles Raiders in 1992, McGlockton played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Raiders (1992-97), Kansas City Chiefs (1998-00), Denver Broncos (2001-02) and New York Jets (2003). He made all four of his Pro Bowl appearances while with the Raiders, earning nods in 1994, '95, '96 and '97.

After retirement in 2003, McGlockton took part in a coaching internship program with NFL Europe, before the league folded, and he co-owned a sports training center in Greenville, S.C.

But his coaching career began in earnest as a defensive line coach at Chabot College, a community college.  McGlockton then served as an intern under Lane Kiffin at University of Tennessee in 2009 before seeking out Jim Harbaugh and returning to the Bay Area.

