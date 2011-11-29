Ricky Skaggs band member dies on tour bus in Upstate

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WYFF) -A member of Ricky Skaggs' band died of natural causes in the Upstate on Monday.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelly said Tom Roady died on the bands tour bus following his first performance of the Ricky Skaggs Christmas Tour.

The band played at the Brooks Center for the Performing Arts in Clemson on Monday night.

According to Roady's Facebook page he was married and lived in Nashville.

