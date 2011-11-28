Outreach Bicycles for Needy Children in need of donations - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Outreach Bicycles for Needy Children in need of donations

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Five years ago Alesha Hudson was a kid who wanted to help others her age, have a good Christmas by giving them bikes.

Today she is an annual holiday presence in Kershaw County, but this year she needs more help.

When Hudson started Outreach Bicycles for Needy Children, she was just a kid with a modest goal, to collect a few bikes for needy kids.

"I've been getting closer and closer each year I've tried but hopefully this year I'll meet my goal," said Hudson.

Hudson says she wants 100 bikes by Christmas. Last year, she had 85 bikes donated, but this year donations have been slower.

"Last year at this time we were between 26 and 50 bikes so we really need help," said Hudson. 

Help for a cause Hudson and her Grandmother can't get enough of.

Once the bikes are collected, Hudson works with DSS to find kids who could use a special gift.

Then the Saturday before Christmas, they're rolled out.

"When I first started I was excited because it was kids my age, now it's some kids younger than me and it's just exciting to see the expression on their face," said Hudson.

An expression Hudson hopes she'll see 100 times in a few weeks.

If you'd like to help Hudson with a donation or a used bike, we have contact information under the Big Red 10.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

