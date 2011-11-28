After Clemson win, Shaw honored by SEC

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – University of South Carolina sophomore quarterback Connor Shaw has been named co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance Saturday night against Clemson.

Shaw, a 6-1, 204-pounder from Flowery Branch, Ga., completed 14-of-20 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the Gamecocks' convincing 34-13 win over the ACC Atlantic Division champions. He also carried 19 times for a career-high 107 yards and another score. His touchdown passes came from 49, 2 and 18 yards, while his rushing TD came from 15 yards out.

He connected on passing strikes of 55 and 49 yards, the two longest passing plays of his career. He became the first Gamecock quarterback since 2002 to rush for more than 100 yards in a game.



Shaw's record as a starting quarterback improved to 7-1 with the win.

The Gamecocks (10-2, 6-2 SEC) tied the school record for wins in a season and set the school record for SEC wins.

