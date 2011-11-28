After Clemson win, Shaw honored by SEC - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

After Clemson win, Shaw honored by SEC

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
Connect

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – University of South Carolina sophomore quarterback Connor Shaw has been named co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance Saturday night against Clemson.

Shaw, a 6-1, 204-pounder from Flowery Branch, Ga., completed 14-of-20 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the Gamecocks' convincing 34-13 win over the ACC Atlantic Division champions. He also carried 19 times for a career-high 107 yards and another score. His touchdown passes came from 49, 2 and 18 yards, while his rushing TD came from 15 yards out.

He connected on passing strikes of 55 and 49 yards, the two longest passing plays of his career. He became the first Gamecock quarterback since 2002 to rush for more than 100 yards in a game.

Shaw's record as a starting quarterback improved to 7-1 with the win.

The Gamecocks (10-2, 6-2 SEC) tied the school record for wins in a season and set the school record for SEC wins.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:41:07 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:22:38 GMT
    Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

  • Caps fans celebrate Stanley Cup, first DC title since 1992

    Caps fans celebrate Stanley Cup, first DC title since 1992

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:11:26 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:15 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:15:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nick Wass). A Washington Capitals fan holds a sign in the streets outside Capital One Arena in Washington after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, Thursday, Ju...(AP Photo/Nick Wass). A Washington Capitals fan holds a sign in the streets outside Capital One Arena in Washington after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, Thursday, Ju...

    Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.

    More >>

    Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.

    More >>

  • Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

    Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:30:49 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:26:14 GMT
    Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    More >>

    Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly