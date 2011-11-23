Spurrier patches together a winner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Steve Spurrier may have done one of his finest coaching jobs this season.

He's led a South Carolina squad turned upside down by injuries and suspensions to six Southeastern Conference wins for the first time in school history.

Spurrier expected the No, 14 Gamecocks' offense to be a stable strength. But senior quarterback Stephen Garcia was kicked off the team and sophomore running back Marcus Lattimore suffered a season-ending injury. They accounted for more than 81 percent of the offense of the 2010 team that made the SEC title game.

Spurrier shrugs off any credit. He says this season is more a product of a little good luck and stifling defense, which has kept the Gamecocks in games.

South Carolina hosts No. 18 Clemson on Saturday.

