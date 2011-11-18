No. 14 South Carolina tries to avoid repeat upset

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - The Citadel knows how to make a lasting impression.

The Bulldogs put up 1 of the best-remembered performances - at least by South Carolina fans - in the long history of Williams-Brice Stadium when Citadel quarterback Jack Douglas scored from 1 yard with 22 seconds left in a 38-35 upset.

The 14th-ranked Gamecocks (8-2) play Citadel (4-6) on Saturday, the first meeting in 21 years since the Bulldogs left the stadium victorious in a game South Carolina fans can't seem to forget.

Douglas, now an insurance executive in Atlanta, recalls attending an NCAA baseball tournament regional at South Carolina in 2010 to cheer on participating Citadel. In the parking lot, Douglas talked with a Gamecock supporter who said the last Citadel event he watched was the 1990 contest.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.