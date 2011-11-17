Deputy on lunch break shot during restaurant robbery

LANCASTER, SC (WBTV) - A Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy has been hospitalized after he was shot during a robbery at a restaurant while he was on lunch break.

According to the investigators, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday night at the Shrimp Boat restaurant along Memorial Park Road. This is just outside the Lancaster city limits, in the Springdale area.

The Sheriff's Office says that members of the Lancaster County Drug Task Force Team were at the restaurant on their meal break when 19-year-old Rodrick Darnell Caskey, of Lancaster, entered the restaurant demanding money.

The officers confronted Caskey, who was armed with a gun, and shots were fired inside the restaurant.

Investigator Brandon Rollins, an 11 year veteran of the Sheriff's Office was shot once in the stomach and was airlifted to the hospital.

Rollins is listed in stable condition.

"We are very happy that Investigator Rollins is doing well and we ask that everyone keep Brandon and his family in their thoughts and prayers," Sheriff Barry Faile told WBTV. "We are also grateful for all of the agencies that came to our assistance and helped us bring this violent individual to justice."

Deputies say the Caskey was shot in the face during the gunfire and ran from the restaurant on foot into a local neighborhood.

Several hours after the shooting, Caskey was located walking along West Meeting Street around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. WBTV was there when he was arrested was placed into an ambulance and transported to Springs Memorial Hospital.

His injuries are considered not life threatening.

Because the incident was an officer involved shooting, the investigation was turned over to the State Law Enforcement Division.

Deputies from the Sheriff's Office and Law Enforcement Officers from many of the surrounding agencies rushed to the scene to assist in the search for the suspect.

Law Enforcement Officers from the Lancaster City Police Dept., State Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina Highway Patrol, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, York County Sheriff's Office, Rock Hill City Police Department, Union County Sheriff's Office, Chester County Sheriff's Office, Great Falls Police Department, Fort Lawn Police Department, South Carolina Department of Probation, Pardon, Parole, and the ATF responded to the scene to assist in the search for the suspect.