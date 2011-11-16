Horry Council Chairman plans to run for new 7th District - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Horry Council Chairman plans to run for new 7th District

Tom Rice (Source: WMBF) Tom Rice (Source: WMBF)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Another candidate has joined the field of those vying for South Carolina's new 7th Congressional District seat.

SC Representative Thad Viers, Mande Wilkes and Dick Withington have previously announced their candidacy, and today Horry County Council Chairman Tom Rice told WMBF News about his own plans to run for the 7th Congressional District seat in 2012.

Rice will be announcing his plans to seek the Republican nomination for Congress on Wednesday, Nov 16 at the following locations:

  • 8:30 a.m. – Georgetown, SC

Georgetown Rice Museum Lawn, 633 Front Street, Georgetown

  • 10:00 a.m. – Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach Train Depot, 851 Broadway Street, Myrtle Beach

  • Noon – Marion, SC

Marion County Courthouse, 100 Northeast Court Street, Marion

  • 1:00 p.m. – Florence, SC

Florence County Courthouse, 180 North Irby Street, Florence

  • 2:20 p.m. – Darlington, SC

Darlington County Courthouse, 1 Public Square, Darlington

  • 3:45 p.m. – Chesterfield, SC

Old Chesterfield County Court House, 100 West Main Street, Chesterfield

  • 4:45 p.m. – Bennettsville, SC

Marlboro County Courthouse, 105 Main Street, Bennettsville

  • 5:45 p.m. – Dillon, SC

Dillon County Courthouse, 301 West Main Street, Dillon

  • 7:00 p.m. – Conway, SC

Horry County Rice for Congress Grassroots Event

Coastal Ale House, 115 Waccamaw Medical Park Drive, Conway

Horry County Chairman Tom Rice is on council at Rice, MacDonald & Hicks Law Firm and currently resides in Myrtle Beach with his wife, three sons and a daughter-in-law.

There are now four announced candidates for this congressional seat, and at least a dozen Republicans and Democrats are expected to run.

