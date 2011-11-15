Elon holds off cold-shooting South Carolina 58-53

ELON, N.C. (AP) - Lucas Troutman scored 16 points and Austin Hamilton added 12 as Elon held off South Carolina 58-53 Tuesday night.

The Phoenix (1-1) never trailed in the second half as Elon upended the first power-conference team to visit Alumni Gym, its on-campus facility.

It took the Gamecocks (1-1) more than 15 minutes to take their only lead and that edge lasted just one possession. South Carolina missed all 12 of its first-half 3-point shots.

Anthony Gill and Malik Cooke scored nine points apiece for South Carolina.

Elon led 34-23 at halftime after Brett Ervin's third 3-pointer. South Carolina closed to within one point twice in the second half.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.