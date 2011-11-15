No. 14 South Carolina still has goals beyond SEC - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

No. 14 South Carolina still has goals beyond SEC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - While Steve Spurrier's goal of winning the Southeastern Conference title has been reduced to a long shot, the coach says for No. 14 South Carolina still has plenty to play for in the final two regular season games.

If South Carolina beats The Citadel on Saturday and rival Clemson a week later, the Gamecocks will have just their second 10-win season in more than a century of football and will have beaten the Tigers three times in a row for the first time since 1970.

South Carolina can still reach the SEC title game, but underdog Kentucky would have to beat Georgia on the road this weekend. Spurrier says he isn't talking to his team much about the possibility of a win by the Wildcats.

Copyright 2011 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

