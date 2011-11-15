Lattimore recovering after surgery - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lattimore recovering after surgery

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Injured University of South Carolina running back Marcus Lattimore had surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his knee, according to a press release from the USC Athletics Department.

The release indicated that the surgery was successful and that Lattimore is expected to begin the normal rehab process over the next few days.

Lattimore injured his left knee on October 15 against Mississippi State. He was blocking for Bruce Ellington in the 4th quarter when a Bulldogs defender rolled up on Lattimore's left leg. The Gamecocks won the game 14-12, but the next day Spurrier said the team's "worst fears were realized," when it was apparent that their star running back would be lost for the season.

The exact injury has not been officially released by the university, but all indications are that the sophomore's ACL is torn and will be repaired. It's also been indicated that his MCL was injured, but can heal without surgery.

"It's been a real challenge for me," said Lattimore on Tuesday. But he said support has been streaming in from all over the country. He said he's received at least 1,000 letters of encouragement from fans. He thanked his supporters for all the well wishes.

He said that he has watched the replay of the injury because he wanted to see exactly what happened."I didn't think it could happen to me and it did," said Lattimore. "I knew what happened," said Lattimore. "I heard it kind buckle a little bit. I knew it was pretty bad." He added it was "just an unfortunate thing."

Lattimore finished the 2011 season with 818 yards and 10 touchdowns. He said the Gamecocks' backfield will be "real scary" next year.

