Sheriff: 2 brothers, a mother, and a son arrested in botch robbery

ORANGEBBURG, SC (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has arrested two brothers, a mother and a son for the October 28, armed robbery of a restaurant on Neeses Highway.
According to an incident report, around 10:30 p.m. three men were captured on surveillance pictures wearing gloves and their faces covered, just minutes before they entered the China Wok on Neeses Highway.
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.More >>
A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.More >>
At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.More >>
At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.More >>
New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.More >>
New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.More >>
The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.More >>
The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.More >>
Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.More >>
Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.More >>
Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.More >>
Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.More >>
The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>
The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>
Candidates in the 5th Solicitors race will meet one last time Thursday night ahead of Tuesday's primaries.More >>
Candidates in the 5th Solicitors race will meet one last time Thursday night ahead of Tuesday's primaries.More >>
Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety.More >>
Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety.More >>