Sheriff: 2 brothers, a mother, and a son arrested in botch robbery

ORANGEBBURG, SC (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has arrested two brothers, a mother and a son for the October 28, armed robbery of a restaurant on Neeses Highway.

According to an incident report, around 10:30 p.m. three men were captured on surveillance pictures wearing gloves and their faces covered, just minutes before they entered the China Wok on Neeses Highway.

Click here to read full story