South Carolina beats Western Carolina 72-50 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

South Carolina beats Western Carolina 72-50

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Freshman Anthony Gill scored 14 points in his debut to lead South Carolina to a 72-50 win over Western Carolina on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

South Carolina leaned on its newcomers of Gill and junior college transfer Brenton Williams, who added 13 points. All 10 Gamecocks who played also scored.

The Gamecocks made 30-of-59 shots, the first time they have shot better than 50 percent in 17 games.

Western Carolina turned the ball over 19 times. Trey Sumler and Harouna Mutombo each led the Catamounts with 11 points.

South Carolina started off missing six of its first seven shots, but the Gamecocks didn't struggle much after that. South Carolina started pressing Western Carolina about midway through the first half, leading to two quick buckets by Williams and a time-out from the Catamounts, who won their division in the Southern Conference last season.

Copyright 2011 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:41:07 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:22:38 GMT
    Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

  • Caps fans celebrate Stanley Cup, first DC title since 1992

    Caps fans celebrate Stanley Cup, first DC title since 1992

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:11:26 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:15 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:15:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nick Wass). A Washington Capitals fan holds a sign in the streets outside Capital One Arena in Washington after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, Thursday, Ju...(AP Photo/Nick Wass). A Washington Capitals fan holds a sign in the streets outside Capital One Arena in Washington after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, Thursday, Ju...

    Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.

    More >>

    Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.

    More >>

  • Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

    Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:30:49 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:26:14 GMT
    Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    More >>

    Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly