SC player: Sandusky courted recruits as late as last year

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky remained as a de facto recruiter for the Nittany Lions as late as last summer.

The father of a South Carolina high school player says Sandusky attended a football camp for players of Polynesian descent in Utah last year and encouraged players to play for coach Joe Paterno. Sandusky made the trip even as a grand jury investigated claims of sexual abuse by the former coach. Sandusky is now charged with molesting eight boys over a 15-year period.

Otto Ah Ching says his son Adam, a linebacker at Greer High, put Penn State on his list of possible schools after speaking to Sandusky. Ah Ching has since crossed Penn State off his list of possible schools, a problem that could grow.

Copyright 2011 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

