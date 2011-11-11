Thompson, No. 9 Tigers look to clinch ACC Atlantic

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson defensive tackle Brandon Thompson hopes to finish his career at Death Valley with an ACC divisional championship.

The ninth-ranked Tigers (8-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) can clinch the Atlantic Division with a victory over Wake Forest (5-4, 4-2) at Death Valley on Saturday.

Along with a second trip to the title game in three seasons, a Clemson victory would also wrap up a 6-0 season at home, something the team hasn't accomplished in 21 years.

The Demon Deacons, though, have as much incentive as the Tigers. Wake Forest can advance to next month's championship game in Charlotte, N.C., by beating the Tigers and then defeating Maryland. But the Demon Deacons have struggled at Clemson, losing the past five games there. Their last victory came in 1998.

