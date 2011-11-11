Starting QBs ready to go for Gamecocks, Gators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier and Florida coach Will Muschamp are both confident their banged up quarterbacks will be ready to play on Saturday.

The No. 15 Gamecocks (7-2, 5-2) and Gators (5-4, 3-4) close out Southeastern Conference play at Williams-Brice Stadium this weekend. South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw is bouncing back from a concussion suffered in a loss to Arkansas. Florida's John Brantley is still bothered by an ankle injury and briefly lost feeling in his throwing hand after a fourth-quarter hit in a win over Vanderbilt.

Both were able to practice, however, and prepare for this week's game - and there's plenty on the line for each team.

The Gamecocks need a victory to remain alive in the SEC East race, while Florida hopes to close Muschamp's first season in Gainesville strongly.

