Wofford, Georgia Southern play for SoCon crown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Wofford could end up with anything from an undisputed Southern Conference title and possible national seed in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs to sitting at home, depending on what happens in the next two weeks.

The first challenge for the 7-2 Terriers comes Saturday against Georgia Southern. Both teams have just one loss in the SoCon. A win by the Eagles clinches them the title outright. A win by Wofford guarantees it at least a share of the league crown.

In other games involving South Carolina's FCS teams, Furman hosts Elon. A win likely assures the Paladins' first FCS playoff bid since 2006. Also, The Citadel hosts Samford; South Carolina State hosts North Carolina A&T; Coastal Carolina is at Charleston Southern and Presbyterian hosts VMI.

Copyright 2011 Associated Press. All rights reserved.