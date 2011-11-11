Gamecocks get 2011 championship rings

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The USC baseball team picked up their championship "bling" Thursday night at the team banquet.

The players and coaches received two rings -- the SEC championship ring and the 2011 national championship ring.

The national championship ring includes the words "back to back" and includes both trophies representing their consecutive titles. The Carolina logo is layered on top of diamonds.

Awards were also presented along with a highlight video from the 2011 season. President Dr. Harris Pastides, Athletics Director Eric Hyman and Head Coach Ray Tanner were among the speakers at Thursday's event.

2011 BASEBALL AWARD WINNERS

Strength & Conditioning Award (position player) - Evan Marzilli

Strength & Conditioning Award (pitcher) - Michael Roth

Fighting Gamecock Award - Steven Neff and Jackie Bradley Jr.

Kip Bouknight Award (best first-year pitcher) - Forrest Koumas

Tom Price Award (improvement, dedication work ethic) - Evan Marzilli

Golden Glove Award - Scott Wingo

Sarge Frye Award (class and integrity on and off the field) - Brady Thomas

Fred Brinkman Inspirational Award - Adrian Morales

Home Run Leader - Christian Walker

Rookie of the Year - Peter Mooney

Best Reliever Award - John Taylor

Taylor McEntire Most Valuable Player - Christian Walker

Taylor McEntire Most Valuable Player - Matt Price

Most Outstanding Pitcher - Michael Roth

College World Series Most Outstanding Player - Scott Wingo

Position Player of the Fall - Adam Matthews

Pitcher of the Fall - Adam Westmoreland

The Gamecocks had a record of 55-14 in 2011.

