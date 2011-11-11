Gamecocks get 2011 championship rings - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks get 2011 championship rings

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The USC baseball team picked up their championship "bling" Thursday night at the team banquet. 

The players and coaches received two rings -- the SEC championship ring and the 2011 national championship ring.

The national championship ring includes the words "back to back" and includes both trophies representing their consecutive titles. The Carolina logo is layered on top of diamonds.

Awards were also presented along with a highlight video from the 2011 season. President Dr. Harris Pastides, Athletics Director Eric Hyman and Head Coach Ray Tanner were among the speakers at Thursday's event.

2011 BASEBALL AWARD WINNERS
Strength & Conditioning Award (position player) - Evan Marzilli
Strength & Conditioning Award (pitcher) - Michael Roth
Fighting Gamecock Award - Steven Neff and Jackie Bradley Jr.
Kip Bouknight Award (best first-year pitcher) - Forrest Koumas
Tom Price Award (improvement, dedication work ethic) - Evan Marzilli
Golden Glove Award - Scott Wingo
Sarge Frye Award (class and integrity on and off the field) - Brady Thomas
Fred Brinkman Inspirational Award - Adrian Morales
Home Run Leader - Christian Walker
Rookie of the Year - Peter Mooney
Best Reliever Award - John Taylor
Taylor McEntire Most Valuable Player - Christian Walker
Taylor McEntire Most Valuable Player - Matt Price
Most Outstanding Pitcher - Michael Roth
College World Series Most Outstanding Player - Scott Wingo
Position Player of the Fall - Adam Matthews
Pitcher of the Fall - Adam Westmoreland

The Gamecocks had a record of 55-14 in 2011.

