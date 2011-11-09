WWII veterans visit memorial in their honor - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WWII veterans visit memorial in their honor

By Mary King, Sunrise Anchor
Connect

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - On Wednesday, around 8 a.m. almost one hundred World War II veterans, ranging in ages 85 to 98, boarded a plane bound for Washington D.C. to visit a memorial made in their honor.

They'll be visiting several landmarks including the National World War II memorial, and for many of them this is their first time.

"We're looking forward to it," said World War II veteran Millard Rader. "We didn't sleep a wink last night!"

Community donations helped make the trip possible, costing $60,000 to take one hundred veterans on the trip.

World War II veteran Lewis Monroe says the people of Columbia have been really gracious to all of them and they really appreciate it.

The Honor Flight Network was founded in Ohio in 2004, and the first flight left South Carolina in 2007.

"A lot of these guys are in their 90s, it will bring back a lot of memories," said Monroe. "It's a real honor for America to honor the World War II veterans."

The veterans will return from their day trip Wednesday night.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

