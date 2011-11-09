Deputies investigate a string of house fires

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Deputies are investigating a string of suspicious fires in Orangeburg.

So far, there have been six fires in the same neighborhood, including Lawton Street, Magnolia Street, and Jamison Avenue.

Authorities in Orangeburg were called to a home on Jamison Avenue three times, dealing with a total of six fires in about a half mile radius since Thursday.

Barbara Lee who lives next door to the house on Jamison Avenue blames the suspicious fires on drug activity.

"They'll make you run out of your own neighborhood,' said Lee. "But I'm not going anywhere I'm going to stay right here."

Neighbors say they just want the fires to stop, while the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating.

Lee says she doesn't know who's starting the fires, but it's very dangerous.

The first fire occurred on Thursday night, on Jamison Avenue, and spread to the home next door.

Firefighters were called out to the home again on Saturday, after neighbors say they saw smoke coming from it.

On Monday night, three more fires took place. Firefighters had to return to the home again on Jamison Avenue.

In the midst of trying to put out that fire another one broke out on Lawton Street, and then a third fire on Magnolia Street.

Three vacant homes were destroyed by the fires and neighbors are looking for answers.

If you have any information about these fires you are urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

