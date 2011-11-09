Mary King is an award-winning journalist who co-anchors WIS Sunrise weekdays from 4:30-7am. Mary has been reporting for WIS-TV since moving to Columbia in 2011.

During her time at WIS, Mary has covered many of South Carolina’s major national news stories. In 2016, she received an Emmy Award alongside the WIS Sunrise team for Best Morning Newscast for the morning she anchored breaking news on the historic vote taken to remove the Confederate flag from the SC State House grounds. Mary was also nominated for an Emmy for her live field coverage of the historic floods in October of 2015.

In addition to anchoring continuous coverage of the 2015 floods and Hurricane Matthew, Mary also live anchored coverage of the deadly attack on nine parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, the procession and funeral for Senator Clementa Pinckney and the removal of the Confederate flag from State House grounds. While these stories were without a doubt some of the most difficult to cover, Mary says she is constantly inspired by the way South Carolinians come together in the face of tragedy.

Before coming to Columbia, Mary was the morning anchor and a reporter for WHAG-TV in Hagerstown, Maryland. She received an Edward R. Murrow Award for her reporting in that region during her time at WHAG. Prior to that, Mary affirmed her passion for journalism when she interned at the FOX News Network and MLB.com in New York City, as well as WCCB-TV in Charlotte during college.

Mary loves being involved in the Midlands community and is active on the board of several area non-profits. She also enjoys highlighting the unsung heroes of the Midlands through her Community Builder stories on WIS in partnership with Mungo Homes.

In 2016, Mary was honored with the Palmetto Center for Women’s Inspiring Young Woman Award. She was also recognized with the Award of Merit for the South Carolina Broadcaster’s Association Television Personality of the Year in 2015. Mary has been nominated for the Free Times and Columbia Metropolitan Magazine Best of Columbia Top Television Anchor award and for the Children’s Miracle Network National Television Person Award.

Mary graduated Summa Cum Laude with her Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism from Troy University in Troy, Alabama. She also received her Master’s Degree in Strategic Communications from TROY. Mary received several awards for her reporting at TROY and was named the College of Communication and Fine Arts Outstanding Senior and Phi Kappa Phi’s Outstanding Junior. She was also extremely honored to be named TROY’s Homecoming Queen and Miss Troy University during her time at the university.

Mary is married to her best friend, Curtis and is extremely grateful for such a supportive family who has encouraged her to follow her dreams since she was a young girl. She thanks God for her blessings she considers too numerous to count! Mary and Curtis are actively involved at Transformation Church and have a terrier-mix rescue named Mickey.

Mary loves helping WIS Sunrisers start their day and being actively being involved all around the Midlands. If you have a story idea, send her an email at mking@wistv.com.