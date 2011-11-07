Ex-Gamecocks star Watson faces another drug charge - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Ex-Gamecocks star Watson faces another drug charge

Derek Watson (Source: Anderson County Detention Center) Derek Watson (Source: Anderson County Detention Center)

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) - Former South Carolina running back Derek Watson has been arrested on a marijuana distribution charge.

Authorities said Watson was arrested in Greenville County around 2 a.m. Sunday. An arrest warrant says Watson sold about 100 grams of marijuana to an undercover Anderson County officer in March.

Greenville County court records show that Watson was sentenced in August to 15 years in prison, suspended upon serving 60 days in jail and three years of probation after pleading guilty to distribution of cocaine.

Watson was a highly touted recruit from Palmetto High and played three seasons for the Gamecocks, running for 2,078 yards and 16 touchdowns. He finished his career at South Carolina State after being kicked off South Carolina's team by then coach Lou Holtz for a possession of marijuana charge.

Copyright 2011 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

