No. 9 Clemson back to work after week off

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris says the ninth-ranked Tigers used their off week to refocus on the things they had done right this season and put the year's first loss behind them.

The Tigers (8-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) return to work Monday to prepare for Wake Forest (5-4, 4-2) on Saturday. A Clemson victory would clinch the school's second trip to the ACC championship game for the second time in three seasons. A win by the Demon Deacons would be Clemson's second straight after an 8-0 start and send the Atlantic Division into a tizzy.

But Morris doesn't want to think about those what-ifs, especially when the Tigers have the chance to wrap things up at Death Valley this weekend.

