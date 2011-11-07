Florida's Brantley should play at South Carolina - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Florida's Brantley should play at South Carolina

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Florida quarterback John Brantley will return to practice Tuesday and should be ready to play at No. 15 South Carolina.

Coach Will Muschamp says Brantley will sit out practice Monday, but should be fine for Saturday's game against the Gamecocks.

Brantley injured his right arm late against Vanderbilt. He took a hit between his shoulder and elbow in the fourth quarter and temporarily lost feeling in his throwing hand.

Brantley completed 16 of 24 passes for 173 yards. He has thrown for 1,360 yards this season, with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has been hampered by a badly sprained right ankle, which caused him to miss two and a half games. He was wearing an air cast Monday, but says his ankle is getting better.

Copyright 2011 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

