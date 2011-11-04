No. 8 Arkansas eyes fast start vs No. 10 SCarolina

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino isn't talking anymore about slow starts.

After four weeks of first-half frustrations, Petrino is hoping to put to rest any more slow starts by not talking on the subject.

The No. 8 Razorbacks (7-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) will have their first chance to test Petrino's new approach when hosting No. 10 South Carolina (7-1, 5-1) on Saturday.

Arkansas has been outscored 87-59 in the first half during the last four games. It has won each time, outscoring opponents 82-17 combined in the second half.

Both teams have BCS bowl game hopes, and a win for the Gamecocks would move them closer to a second straight SEC championship game.

Arkansas needs help from LSU against Alabama this week and a win against the Tigers later this month.

