SEC East teams overlooked in LSU-Alabama hype

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Nearly every college football fan will tune in to watch the highly anticipated LSU-Alabama showdown.

The matchup between the top ranked teams in the country feels like the Southeastern Conference championship game. Only it's not.

It may not even decide who wins the SEC Western Division.

That's one reason Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray says he will find someplace to eat that shows the LSU-Alabama game and the matchup between No. 10 South Carolina and No. 8 Arkansas.

Either the Bulldogs or Gamecocks will represent the overlooked SEC East in the actual title game on Dec. 3 against either the Tigers, Crimson Tide or possibly even the Razorbacks from the West.

