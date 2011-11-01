Rosters released for SCADA North-South game - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Rosters released for SCADA North-South game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Rosters for the North and South teams in the SCADA North-South game, to be played at Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach on Dec. 12:

NORTH

Raleigh Yedell, QB, Strom Thurmond; Rondreas Trusdale, ATH, Indian Land; Reggie Thomas, DB, Abbeville; Reese Hannon, QB, Greer; Hunter Townes, PK, Christ Church; Sampson Baldwin, DB, J.L. Mann; Roderick Kearse, OLB, Blackville-Hilda; Shonquille Byers, DB, Gaffney; Corey Dover, DB, York; Kynicholas Tyler, OLB, Columbia.

Jimmy Shippy, FB, Newberry; Markel Melton, DB, Chesterfield; Shun Tribble, RB, Woodruff; Shakeem Wharton, RB, Byrnes; Devonte Gibson, OLB, Northwestern; Chris Robinson, RB, Seneca; Demarcus Brown, TE, Buford; Matthew Hite, WR, Chapin; Drew Cole, LB, Pendleton; Rahsard Dillard, DL, Byrnes.

Brian Bulter, DB, Ridge View; Jalen Hammett, LB, Blythewood; AJ Williams, LB, Lancaster; J.R. Mangum, OL, Pageland Central; Nathanael Moore, LB, Chesnee; Jerome Bigby, DL, Gaffney; Decovian Mobley, OL, Richland Northeast; Jaquille Oden, DL, Spartanburg; Shaquille Lawson, DL, Daniel; JT Boyd, OL, Nation Ford.

Nikeen Ladson, DL, Wade Hampton; Chris Herrin, OL, Strom Thurmond; Richard Taylor, OL, Spring Valley; David Sutton, OL, Dutch Fork; Caleb Smith, OL, Woodruff; Eddie Gordon, OL, Boiling Springs; Rakeem Williams, WR, Williston-Elko; Adam House, DB, Wren; Timas Peterson, WR, Carolina; Jordan Hallums, WR, Mauldin.

BJ Boyd, WR, Northwestern; Byrton Griffin, WR, Blue Ridge; Edward Able, TE, Laurens; Chad Geter, OLB, Dutch Fork.

Head coach: David Berry, Blackville-Hilda. Assistant coaches: Chris Miller, Byrnes; Justin Gentry, Chapin; Paul Sutherland, Pendleton; Mike Biddix, Northwestern; Andy Hallman, Wade Hampton.

___

SOUTH

Danny Croghan, QB, Bishop England; LaMichael Pushia, ATH, Hemingway; Andrea Watson, ATH, Whale Branch; Dalvin Bracy, ATH, Lakewood; Stephen Cagle, QB, A.C. Flora; Devron Glenn, WR, Fort Dorchester; Seamus McKinney, WR, Ashley Ridge; Montez McGuire, WR, North Augusta; Vincente Miller, WR, North Augusta; Carlos Hickson, RB, East Clarendon.

Kyle Clark, K, Beaufort; Deandre Enos, RB, Cane Bay; Shane Britt, LB, Woodland; Jamaree Drayton, LB, Midland Valley; Alonzo McGee, LB, Crestwood; Hunter Shepherd, LB, Berkeley; Archie Gilchrist Jr., DL, Dillon; Devin Brown, DB, James Island; Lee Mayes, DB, Timberland; Fidel Wise, LB, Camden.

Raemond Robinson, LB, Goose Creek; Phazahn Odom, TE, Barnwell; Michael Sulka, C, Bluffton; James Middleton, DL, Timberland; Anthony Scott, C, Sumter; Eric Hilton, DL, West Ashley; Stephen Sawyer, DL, Berkeley; Lee Cromedy, DL, Georgetown; Matt Steffensen, G, Goose Creek; Eric Dickerson, TE, Stratford.

Trey Vivian, DL, Myrtle Beach; Josh Brown, DL, South Aiken; Bernard Brooks, G, Conway; Jarrid Govia, G, Summerville; Daquan Miller, T, A.C. Flora; Tyler Stasky, T, Wando; Jarvez Holmes, DB, Carolina Forest; Phillip Henry, DB, Manning; Calel Kelly, K, Brookland-Cayce; Malik Ford, WR, Malboro County.

Kevin Lynch, DB, Dillon; Jalen Cook, WR, Lexington; Christian Jet, TE, Darlington; Tyler Knox, DL, Myrtle Beach.

Head coach: Jeff Cruce, Cane Bay. Assistant coaches: Dan Pippen, North Augusta; Jody Jenerette, Aynor; Glynn Darby, Bethune-Bowman; Darrell Lilly, Midland Valley; Herman Johnson, Edisto.

Copyright 2011 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:41:07 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:22:38 GMT
    Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

  • Caps fans celebrate Stanley Cup, first DC title since 1992

    Caps fans celebrate Stanley Cup, first DC title since 1992

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:11:26 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:15 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:15:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nick Wass). A Washington Capitals fan holds a sign in the streets outside Capital One Arena in Washington after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, Thursday, Ju...(AP Photo/Nick Wass). A Washington Capitals fan holds a sign in the streets outside Capital One Arena in Washington after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, Thursday, Ju...

    Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.

    More >>

    Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.

    More >>

  • Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

    Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:30:49 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:26:14 GMT
    Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    More >>

    Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly