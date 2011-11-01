Rosters released for SCADA North-South game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Rosters for the North and South teams in the
SCADA North-South game, to be played at Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach on
Dec. 12:
NORTH
Raleigh Yedell, QB, Strom Thurmond; Rondreas Trusdale, ATH, Indian Land;
Reggie Thomas, DB, Abbeville; Reese Hannon, QB, Greer; Hunter Townes, PK,
Christ Church; Sampson Baldwin, DB, J.L. Mann; Roderick Kearse, OLB,
Blackville-Hilda; Shonquille Byers, DB, Gaffney; Corey Dover, DB, York;
Kynicholas Tyler, OLB, Columbia.
Jimmy Shippy, FB, Newberry; Markel Melton, DB, Chesterfield; Shun Tribble,
RB, Woodruff; Shakeem Wharton, RB, Byrnes; Devonte Gibson, OLB, Northwestern;
Chris Robinson, RB, Seneca; Demarcus Brown, TE, Buford; Matthew Hite, WR,
Chapin; Drew Cole, LB, Pendleton; Rahsard Dillard, DL, Byrnes.
Brian Bulter, DB, Ridge View; Jalen Hammett, LB, Blythewood; AJ Williams,
LB, Lancaster; J.R. Mangum, OL, Pageland Central; Nathanael Moore, LB, Chesnee;
Jerome Bigby, DL, Gaffney; Decovian Mobley, OL, Richland Northeast; Jaquille
Oden, DL, Spartanburg; Shaquille Lawson, DL, Daniel; JT Boyd, OL, Nation Ford.
Nikeen Ladson, DL, Wade Hampton; Chris Herrin, OL, Strom Thurmond; Richard
Taylor, OL, Spring Valley; David Sutton, OL, Dutch Fork; Caleb Smith, OL,
Woodruff; Eddie Gordon, OL, Boiling Springs; Rakeem Williams, WR,
Williston-Elko; Adam House, DB, Wren; Timas Peterson, WR, Carolina; Jordan
Hallums, WR, Mauldin.
BJ Boyd, WR, Northwestern; Byrton Griffin, WR, Blue Ridge; Edward Able, TE,
Laurens; Chad Geter, OLB, Dutch Fork.
Head coach: David Berry, Blackville-Hilda. Assistant coaches: Chris Miller,
Byrnes; Justin Gentry, Chapin; Paul Sutherland, Pendleton; Mike Biddix,
Northwestern; Andy Hallman, Wade Hampton.
___
SOUTH
Danny Croghan, QB, Bishop England; LaMichael Pushia, ATH, Hemingway; Andrea
Watson, ATH, Whale Branch; Dalvin Bracy, ATH, Lakewood; Stephen Cagle, QB, A.C.
Flora; Devron Glenn, WR, Fort Dorchester; Seamus McKinney, WR, Ashley Ridge;
Montez McGuire, WR, North Augusta; Vincente Miller, WR, North Augusta; Carlos
Hickson, RB, East Clarendon.
Kyle Clark, K, Beaufort; Deandre Enos, RB, Cane Bay; Shane Britt, LB,
Woodland; Jamaree Drayton, LB, Midland Valley; Alonzo McGee, LB, Crestwood;
Hunter Shepherd, LB, Berkeley; Archie Gilchrist Jr., DL, Dillon; Devin Brown,
DB, James Island; Lee Mayes, DB, Timberland; Fidel Wise, LB, Camden.
Raemond Robinson, LB, Goose Creek; Phazahn Odom, TE, Barnwell; Michael
Sulka, C, Bluffton; James Middleton, DL, Timberland; Anthony Scott, C, Sumter;
Eric Hilton, DL, West Ashley; Stephen Sawyer, DL, Berkeley; Lee Cromedy, DL,
Georgetown; Matt Steffensen, G, Goose Creek; Eric Dickerson, TE, Stratford.
Trey Vivian, DL, Myrtle Beach; Josh Brown, DL, South Aiken; Bernard Brooks,
G, Conway; Jarrid Govia, G, Summerville; Daquan Miller, T, A.C. Flora; Tyler
Stasky, T, Wando; Jarvez Holmes, DB, Carolina Forest; Phillip Henry, DB,
Manning; Calel Kelly, K, Brookland-Cayce; Malik Ford, WR, Malboro County.
Kevin Lynch, DB, Dillon; Jalen Cook, WR, Lexington; Christian Jet, TE,
Darlington; Tyler Knox, DL, Myrtle Beach.
Head coach: Jeff Cruce, Cane Bay. Assistant coaches: Dan Pippen, North
Augusta; Jody Jenerette, Aynor; Glynn Darby, Bethune-Bowman; Darrell Lilly,
Midland Valley; Herman Johnson, Edisto.
