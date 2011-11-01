No. 10 Gamecocks face road test at No. 8 Arkansas - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

No. 10 Gamecocks face road test at No. 8 Arkansas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier hopes his Gamecocks were paying attention after last year's lost to Arkansas.

Spurrier was so impressed with Arkansas he all but shut down practice for two days after the Razorbacks' 41-20 victory and made the Gamecocks watch the tape over and over again.

He'll find out how much his team learned Saturday when the 10th-ranked Gamecocks (7-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) meet the eighth-ranked Razorbacks (7-1, 3-1).

Spurrier says he admired Arkansas' ability to pass and make crucial defensive stops. The Gamecocks will need some of both if they want to remain in control of the SEC Eastern Division.

South Carolina is tied with No. 18 Georgia and holds the tiebreaker but Spurrier and his players know they can't slip up down the stretch.

Copyright 2011 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

