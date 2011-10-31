No. 11 Clemson gets week to regroup after 1st loss - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

No. 11 Clemson gets week to regroup after 1st loss

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says there's no time for the 11th-ranked Tigers to dwell on the season's first loss, not with so many other goals close at hand.

Swinney said Monday that Clemson (8-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) is "four quarters away" from the ACC's Atlantic Division title and can't worry about losing to Georgia Tech, 31-17 to spoil its perfect season.

The Tigers are off this week. They return to action against Wake Forest on Nov. 12 at Death Valley where a victory can wrap up Clemson's second appearance in the ACC title game in the past three seasons. Swinney and the players will talk about the errors against the Yellow Jackets and then put the loss behind them.

Copyright 2011 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

