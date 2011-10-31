Brandon Wilds named SEC freshman of the week - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Brandon Wilds named SEC freshman of the week

Brandon Wilds (Source: TheBigSpur.com) Brandon Wilds (Source: TheBigSpur.com)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIS) - South Carolina freshman running back Brandon Wilds was honored by the Southeastern Conference Monday after helping the Gamecocks beat Tennessee 14-3 Saturday night.

The conference named Wilds freshman of the week after his 28 rush, 137 yard performance at Leyland Stadium. He ran for over 100 yards for the first time in his short career at South Carolina.

Wilds, who started the season fifth on the depth chart, was catapulted to the starting position after Marcus Lattimore went down against Mississippi State.

South Carolina's next game is against Arkansas on November 5 at 7:15 p.m.

Other players receiving SEC honors were Auburn tailback Mike Dyer who is the Southeastern Conference offensive player of the week and Arkansas linebacker Jerry Franklin and Georgia linebacker Jarvis Jones who were named defensive players of the week and Arkansas kicker Zech Shocker got special teams honors.

Dyer rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown in Auburn's win over Mississippi. It was the second-most yards of his career.

Franklin led Arkansas with 10 tackles and returned a fumble 94 yards for a touchdown at Vanderbilt.

Jones had four sacks and forced a fumble for the Bulldogs against Florida.

Shocker matched his career-high three field goals, including a 50-yarder in the 31-28 win.

Georgia tackle Cory Glenn is offensive lineman of the week while Fletcher Cox gets defensive honors.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

