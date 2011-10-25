Sheriff: How will we enforce the new synthetic drug ban?

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - There's now a statewide ban on K2 and Bath Salts in the Midlands.

Many counties including, Kershaw County, say they need more clarification before they can enforce the new ban.

Sheriff Jim Matthews says he would like the attorney general to issue an opinion on ban, to clear up any issues or questions that local law enforcement officers may face.

"We need to know under what statute to charge people what the penalties are because when we arrest somebody and we have to get a warrant for them we have to cite the criminal code section on the warrant and right now I think there's a lot of confusion under what code we charge them under," said Matthews.

He would also like state lawmakers to weigh in so the drugs are still illegal even if they're made with varying ingredients.

The sheriff says anyone with K2 or Bath Salts can turn them in at the county law enforcement center with no questions asked

