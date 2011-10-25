No. 14 Gamecocks face Vols without RB Lattimore

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Marcus Lattimore will be with No. 14 South Carolina at Tennessee this Saturday, just not the way the Gamecocks hoped before his season-ending knee injury.

Lattimore had been Southeastern Conference's leading rusher for most of the season until tearing a ligament in his left knee in 14-12 victory at Mississippi State two weeks ago. Coach Steve Spurrier says Lattimore asked to accompany his teammates to Neyland Stadium when the Gamecocks (6-1, 4-1 SEC) return to work against Tennessee (3-4, 0-4).

Lattimore has remained close to the team while awaiting knee surgery. Spurrier says Lattimore wants to be around as the Gamecocks chase a second straight SEC Eastern Division title and a return to the league's championship game.

Freshman Brandon Wilds will start for Lattimore.

