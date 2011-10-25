Presbyterian fires defensive coordinator - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Presbyterian fires defensive coordinator

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) - Presbyterian coach Harold Nichols says he's dismissed Tom Evangelista in the middle of his third season as defensive coordinator.

The Blue Hose (2-5) are last in the Big South Conference with more than 463 yards allowed a game. They are sixth of seven teams in the Football Championship Series conference giving up nearly 41 points per game.

Presbyterian fell to Georgia Southern, the top-ranked team in the FCS, 48-14 this past Saturday. The Eagles ran up 504 yards on the Blue Hose.

Nichols says the rest of Presbyterian's staff will absorb Evangelista's duties for the rest of the season. He says he'll hire a replacement after the season.

Evangelista spent three seasons with Furman prior to joining the Blue Hose. He was also defensive coordinator at South Carolina State.

Copyright 2011 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

