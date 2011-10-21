Wofford tries to stay atop SoCon by beating Furman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - In a state full of football tradition, perhaps no team has recently forged its own identity more than Wofford.

Despite a 3-8 season two years ago, the Terriers kept running the triple option and fielding a relentless defense. It paid off with a Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinal appearance last season and a No. 4 ranking in the FCS coaches' poll this year.

The Terriers take on a Furman team Saturday that would like to get back to its roots. The Paladins have the state's only FCS national championship and 15 playoff appearances, but none since 2006.

In other games Saturday involving FCS teams, The Citadel travels to Western Carolina; South Carolina State hosts Florida A&M; Charleston Southern hosts Liberty; Coastal Carolina hosts Gardner-Webb; and Presbyterian travels to Georgia Southern.

