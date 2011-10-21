Sheriff: 2,200 gallons of fuel stolen from gas station

ORANGEBURG,SC (WIS) - Investigators are asking for the community's assistance in locating the individuals responsible for stealing 2,200 gallons of fuel from an Orangeburg gas station.

Suresh Patel owns the Quick Pantry off Five Shop Road in Orangeburg County. He makes most of his profit on what he sells inside the store.

But lately he's been losing a lot of money outside.

"This is the first time this thing happened," said Patel.

Since September, someone has been siphoning gas out of Patel's premium pumps. He thinks his security camera caught the thieves in the act.

The Pantry has been hit five times for 2,200 gallons -- worth more than $7,000.

Patel says he has no idea who's doing it or why.

"I'm friendly all the time around here," said Patel. "I been here almost seven years we have no issue like that kind."

Somehow the thieves know the code to turn the pumps on.

Patel does not believe it's an inside job. Instead he thinks the crew cased the station to get the codes while technicians serviced the pumps. All they have to go on right now is the video and a blue Ford pick up.

Patel hopes that will be enough to catch the culprits.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Click here to read full story