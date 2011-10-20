No. 8 Tigers host UNC looking to stay undefeated

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - This has not been the same old season for No. 8 Clemson.

The undefeated Tigers (7-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) have had landmark victories before. But they typically followed great success with even bigger disappointments.

Coach Dabo Swinney was the team's receivers coach in 2004 when a loss at struggling Duke came a week after surprising No. 11 Miami. Clemson was 7-1 and 10th in the country in 2006, yet closed with losses to unranked Virginia Tech and Maryland as part of a 1-4 finish.

Clemson stumbled again in 2009 when the week after clinching the ACC Atlantic Division, the Tigers lost to rival South Carolina.

Swinney says this group has a sterner makeup. The Tigers play North Carolina (5-2, 1-2) on Saturday.

