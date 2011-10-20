Sheriff tells drug dealers: "We won't stop!"

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Deputies took a pistol and drugs out of an Orangeburg County home Wednesday morning and the sheriff says his office won't stop arresting drug dealers.

Sheriff Larry Ravenell says his deputies arrested Johnny P. Coulter after they found a .380 pistol, marijuana, crack cocaine and cocaine in Coulter's home on Woodbine Drive.

Ravenell went on to say that Coulter admitted to selling crack cocaine and cocaine. He is expected to be in a bond hearing Thursday afternoon.

Coulter has been charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

